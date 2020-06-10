Torchiarolo (Br): I Carabinieri nel corso di un mirato servizio, hanno trovato tra la vegetazione spontanea di un incolto terreno agricolo, un contenitore in plastica contenente una pistola scacciacani, calibro 8, priva del tappo rosso, e 25 grammi di “marijuana” suddivisi in 16 dosi. L’arma e la sostanza stupefacente sono state sottoposte a sequestro. Indagini in corso.
