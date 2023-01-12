D.S. Lecce, Corvino “𝑴𝒊𝒈𝒍𝒊𝒐𝒓 𝒅𝒊𝒓𝒆𝒕𝒕𝒐𝒓𝒆 𝒔𝒑𝒐𝒓𝒕𝒊𝒗𝒐 𝒅’𝑰𝒕𝒂𝒍𝒊𝒂”
La U.s. Lecce informa che, 𝙥𝙚𝙧 𝙞𝙡 𝙙𝙞𝙧𝙚𝙩𝙩𝙤𝙧𝙚 𝘾𝙤𝙧𝙫𝙞𝙣𝙤, c’è un prestigioso riconoscimento, ovvero quello di “𝑴𝒊𝒈𝒍𝒊𝒐𝒓 𝒅𝒊𝒓𝒆𝒕𝒕𝒐𝒓𝒆 𝒔𝒑𝒐𝒓𝒕𝒊𝒗𝒐 𝒅’𝑰𝒕𝒂𝒍𝒊𝒂”
A tal proposito, il prossimo 21 marzo, il responsabile dell’Area Tecnica, Pantaleo Corvino, sarà premiato a Palermo, nell’ambito dell’evento promosso da Conference403.
A consegnare il riconoscimento “𝑼𝒏𝒂 𝒗𝒊𝒕𝒂 𝒑𝒆𝒓 𝒊𝒍 𝒄𝒂𝒍𝒄𝒊𝒐” sarà l’avvocato Claudio Pasqualin, presidente onorario del premio.
Altre info dell’U.S. Lecce. “Settore 𝑷𝒓𝒊𝒎𝒂𝒗𝒆𝒓𝒂 𝟏: 𝑩𝒐 𝑨𝒔𝒖𝒍𝒗 𝑯𝒆𝒈𝒍𝒂𝒏𝒅 𝒂 𝑳𝒆𝒄𝒄𝒆 𝒑𝒆𝒓 𝒍𝒆 𝒗𝒊𝒔𝒊𝒕𝒆 𝒎𝒆𝒅𝒊𝒄𝒉𝒆.
𝐵𝑜 𝐴𝑠𝑢𝑙𝑣 𝐻𝑒𝑔𝑙𝑎𝑛𝑑 (𝑐𝑒𝑛𝑡𝑟𝑜𝑐𝑎𝑚𝑝𝑖𝑠𝑡𝑎 𝑛𝑜𝑟𝑣𝑒𝑔𝑒𝑠𝑒 𝑐𝑙𝑎𝑠𝑠𝑒 2004) 𝑛𝑒𝑙𝑙𝑎 𝑔𝑖𝑜𝑟𝑛𝑎𝑡𝑎 𝑑𝑖 𝑑𝑜𝑚𝑎𝑛𝑖 𝑠𝑎𝑟à 𝑎 𝐿𝑒𝑐𝑐𝑒 𝑝𝑒𝑟 𝑠𝑜𝑡𝑡𝑜𝑝𝑜𝑟𝑠𝑖 𝑎𝑙𝑙𝑒 𝑣𝑖𝑠𝑖𝑡𝑒 𝑚𝑒𝑑𝑖𝑐ℎ𝑒 𝑒 𝑠𝑢𝑐𝑐𝑒𝑠𝑠𝑖𝑣𝑎𝑚𝑒𝑛𝑡𝑒 𝑣𝑒𝑟𝑟à 𝑡𝑒𝑠𝑠𝑒𝑟𝑎𝑡𝑜 𝑝𝑒𝑟 𝑙𝑎 𝑓𝑜𝑟𝑚𝑎𝑧𝑖𝑜𝑛𝑒 𝑃𝑟𝑖𝑚𝑎𝑣𝑒𝑟𝑎 1″.
