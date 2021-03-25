“Per quanto riguarda Martina Franca: lunedì 29 riapre l’ambulatorio di oncologia, gli oltre 300 pazienti che erano stati costretti a peregrinare per la regione potranno tornare a a eseguire le loro teparie nei nuovi e ammodernati locali del presidio ospedaliero “Valle d’Itria”.
