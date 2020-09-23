Il Taranto Fc 1927 comunica che Alberto Acquadro è un nuovo calciatore rossoblù. Il centrocampista classe ’96 la scorsa stagione ha collezionato 24 presenze con il Pineto, andando anche a segno 4 volte e arricchendo le prestazioni con 9 assist. Il giovane piemontese, ha un curriculum di tutto rispetto, ha calcato anche i campi della serie C con l’Alma Juventus Fano, 27 presenze e due goal. Triestina, Venezia per aggiungerne altre, proviene dal settore giovanile del Palermo.
