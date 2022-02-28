Da chiarire le cause e le circostanze del decesso, presumibilmente dovuto a un malore per Piero Perrone, 42enne originario di Torre Santa Susanna che lavorava presso le Acciaierie Valbruna. Il corpo privo di vita è stato trovato da un collega. La famiglia ha chiesto che si svolgano degli accertamenti su cause e circostanze del decesso. La Procura ha disposto l’autopsia.
