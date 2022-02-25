A Bari il raduno promosso dalla Coldiretti si sono riuniti per manifestare gli agricoltori, allevatori e pescatori, in una situazione già resa critica dal caro bollette e dallo sciopero dei tir. I produttori costretti a lavorare in perdita. Il sit-in è in contemporanea con altre città italiane.
