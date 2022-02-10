E’ accaduto questa mattina, l’uomo un 50enne di San Severo si rifiuta di esibire il green-pass per accedere negli uffici del Comune, aggredisce verbalmente la sicurezza e va via. Ritorna a bordo della sua auto e si lancia verso l’ingresso di Palazzo Celestini. Prontamente fermato dagli Agenti della Polizia Locale, lo hanno condotto negli uffici per l’identificazione e le attività di rito. Sul posto anche la Polizia di Stato.
