L’annuncio è stato diffuso del presidente dell’ente del Parco, Francesco Tarantini: la visita del principe Alberto di Monaco è prevista per il 21 aprile. Il castello noto come “castello invisibile” è uno dei feudi concessi ai Grimaldi di Monaco per la loro fedeltà agli Asburgo.
