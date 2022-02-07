Prima delle 20 di ieri, alcuni automobilisti in transito hanno segnalato ai vigili del fuoco un incendio che stava distruggendo il chiosco di vendita fiori posizionato davanti al cimitero della città. Indagano i carabinieri in quanto due settimane fa altro chiosco è stato incendiato.
The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.