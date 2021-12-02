I Carabinieri della Stazione di Erchie, hanno denunciato in stato di libertà un 27enne del luogo per procurato allarme. In particolare, il giovane, la mattina del 14 novembre scorso, ha contattato il 112 denunciando falsamente il furto dell’autovettura del padre a causa di litigi tra genitore e figlio.
