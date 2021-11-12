Lutto nel mondo del calcio. All’età di 76 anni è morto Ermanno Pieroni, ex arbitro, dirigente, direttore sportivo e presidente. Era malato da tempo. Nato a Jesi, nel suo passato è stato uomo di fiducia della famiglia Gaucci a Perugia ma soprattutto tra i protagonisti della seconda Serie A dell’Ancona nella stagione 2003-2004. Prima maggiore azionista del Taranto, dal 2000 al 2004.
