Le autorità maltesi ieri hanno vietato l’ingresso in porto alla nave da crociera Msc Seaside perché un passeggero è risultato positivo al Covid-19 durante la navigazione, cominciata il primo giugno scorso da Siracusa. Il passeggero con la sua famiglia è stata fatta sbarcare. L’itinerario è proseguito regolarmente.
