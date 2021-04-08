L’ASL di Lecce ha comunicato il calendario per le vaccinazioni degli over 80 residenti del Distretto Socio Sanitario del capoluogo salentino.
Tutte le persone rientranti nei criteri suddetti possono recarsi, con accesso diretto, nei centri del Distretto in base al calendario, anche coloro che hanno già manifestato adesione alla vaccinazione per la prima dose.
In allegato il calendario:
