I nuovi congedi parentali saranno retroattivi dal 1 gennaio 2021. Si prevede, per chi ha figli under 16, il diritto allo smartworking. Per i lavoratori autonomi, gli operatori sanitari e le forze dell’ordine è invece previsto un bonus baby sitter fino a 100 euro alla settimana.
