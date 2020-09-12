I Delfini, questo pomeriggio hanno svolto una sessione di allenamento incentrata sulla tattica. Sotto l’occhio attento di mister Laterza ed il suo secondo Lentini. Il gruppo ha inoltre svolto un lavoro aerobico e di velocità e rapidità. Domani mattina ore 10.30 allenamento congiunto con l’ASD Ginosa, presso lo Stadio Teresa Miani di Ginosa.
