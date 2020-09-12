Gianluca Mastromonaco è un nuovo giocatore del Taranto FC 1927. L’attaccante esterno classe 2000, cresciuto nel settore giovanile dell’Inter aggregato alla prima squadra del Carpi in serie B, la scorsa stagione ha militato nelle file del Tolentino, 25 presenze per lui, Serie D girone F.
