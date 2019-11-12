TARANTO – Per sopravvenuto bollettino diramato dalla protezione civile che annuncia una allerta arancione fino alle 20 del 13 novembre per il solo vento, l’amministrazione comunale ha deciso di estendere l’ordinanza di chiusura delle scuole anche per la giornata di mercoledì 13 novembre.
