ARTE E CULTURA AFRICANA E DELLA DIASPORA NERA – XXXI EDIZIONE
CINEMA ESEDRA BALAFON FESTIVAL
PROGRAMMA DI GIOVEDÌ 18 NOVEMBRE ore 18.00 Selezione in concorso:
– ORDUR di Momar Talla Kandji ( Senegal, 2018 ) – 15’ ore 18.30 Selezione in concorso;
– LOS LOBOS di Samuel Kishi Leopo ( Messico, 2019 ) – 95′ ore 20.00 Selezione in concorso;
– THIS IS MY NIGHT di Yusuf Noaman ( Egitto, 2019 ) – 17′ ore 20:30 Selezione in concorso;
– 1982 di Oualid Mouaness ( Libano/Qatar/Francia/Norvegia, 2019 ) -| 100′ ore 22.30 Selezione fuori concorso
– HAKKUNDE / IN-BETWEEN di Asurf Oluseyi (Nigeria, 2017) – 96’
INGRESSO VALIDO PER TUTTA LA PROGRAMMAZIONE DEL GIORNO € 5.00 ABBONAMENTO € 15.00
The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.