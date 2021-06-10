I Carabinieri della locale Stazione, a conclusione degli accertamenti hanno denunciato un 40enne residente all’estero per diffamazione aggravata. In particolare, l’uomo ha pubblicato sul social network “facebook”, commenti offensivi e diffamatori nei confronti e in calce a una foto della vittima.
The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.