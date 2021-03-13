Un ragazzo sedicenne si è messo alla guida dell’auto del padre, un operaio dell’Ilva 48enne. Il giovane ha innescato per errore la retromarcia, investendo cosi il papà, il quale poi è finito schiacciato contro un muro. La tragedia è avvenuta ieri pomeriggio, in una villetta della famiglia a Marina di Pulsano.
