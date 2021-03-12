Emiliano nelle scorse ore aveva chiesto la zona rossa per tutta la Puglia, vista l’emergenza che stanno vivendo gli ospedali e le province di Taranto e Bari. Ad ostacolare ciò era l’RT, che dava la regione come arancione. La richiesta però del Presidente regionale è stata accolta, pertanto la Puglia da lunedì 15 sarà in zona rossa.
