Erano in 15 le persone sorprese a giocare in un circolo privato abusivo, privo di autorizzazione amministrativa, nel quartiere Libertà. La Polizia locale è intervenuta su segnalazione di alcuni residenti della zona, hanno fatto irruzione nel circolo e tutti sono stati sanzionati.
