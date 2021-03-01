Come non alzare gli occhi al cielo al passaggio delle Frecce Tricolori, simbolo italiano per eccellenza, miracolo di tecnologia, sincronia, affiatamento, unità, le Frecce compiono sessant’anni. Il primo marzo 1961 veniva costituito ufficialmente il 313mo Gruppo Addestramento Acrobatico.
