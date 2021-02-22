Un 41enne è arrivato al Pronto Soccorso del SS Annunziata con profonde ferite alle gambe. L’uomo è stato ferito con diversi colpi di pistola. È quindi giallo su quanto accaduto a Leporano. Il ferito, già noto alle forze dell’ordine, non è in pericolo di vita. Sull’episodio indagano ovviamente le forze dell’ordine.
