Tutte le scuole della regione Puglia, di ogni ordine e grado, rimarranno chiuse fino a 5 Marzo. Questo per permettere al personale scolastico di vaccinarsi. Si adotterà quindi la Didattica Digitale Integrata.
Cliccare sul seguente link, per vedere l’ordinanza emanata dalla regione Puglia:
