Tutti gli istituti scolastici della Puglia, di ogni ordine e grado, rimarranno chiusi. Le scuole svolgeranno l’ormai nota didattica a distanza. La variante inglese spaventa e bisognerà attendere che tutto il personale scolastico venga vaccinato per poter rientrare in presenza.
