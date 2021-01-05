Il Taranto FC comunica che Augusto Josè Diaz è un nuovo calciatore rossoblù. Argentino, classe 1992, Diaz è già a disposizione del tecnico Laterza. Ha militato nella scorsa stagione 2019/2020 nel Fasano, collezionando 29 presenze e 9 goal, torna nel girone H dopo una breve esperienza in Spagna con il Real Balompedica Linense squadra che milita nella Segunda Division B.
