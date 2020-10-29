Il Dipartimento Interregionale ha stabilito che, a seguito della richiesta inoltrata dal Brindisi, sarà rinviata a data da destinarsi, la gara fra Taranto FC – Brindisi, valevole per la sesta giornata di campionato Serie D, girone H in programma Domenica 1 Novembre 2020.
