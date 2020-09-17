Taranto: Le parole del sindaco Melucci in merito all’arrivo 4782 banchi singoli, 40 sedie e 3008 sedute innovative:
«Il Ministro ci aveva assicurato che si sarebbe speso con il MIUR affinché Taranto avesse priorità nelle forniture , questa notizia conferma come l’impegno preso sia stato mantenuto con grande solerzia. Ringraziamo il Ministro Boccia, quindi, per l’attenzione che manifesta sempre verso la nostra città, con la quale c’è certamente un forte legame che si rafforza negli anni».
