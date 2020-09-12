Il Taranto FC 1927 comunica che la Sig.ra Angelica Ivone è il nuovo Match Analyst rossoblù. Ha collaborato in precedenza con lo staff di Giuseppe Laterza nell’ US Città di Fasano e con l’ S.S Monopoli 1966. La Sig.ra Ivone è un allenatore UEFA B ed osservatore calcistico professionista.
