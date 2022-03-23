Ricercato un giovane che, nella serata si è presentato presso l’abitazione di una 79enne chiedendole del denaro. È poi è scappato in sella a uno scooter a mani vuote.
Ricercato un giovane che, nella serata si è presentato presso l’abitazione di una 79enne chiedendole del denaro. È poi è scappato in sella a uno scooter a mani vuote.
