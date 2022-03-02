Un 69enne è precipitato nel pozzo del suo giardino perdendo la vita. E’ stato raggiunto dal personale del 118 e dai vigili del fuoco ma non vi era più nulla da fare. Il pm di turno ha disposto l’autopsia.
