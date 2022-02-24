E’ l’iniziativa annunciata dall’arcivescovo di Bari, monsignor Giuseppe Satriano, a poche ore dall’avvio dell’offensiva militare sul territorio ucraino. All’appuntamento, che si svolgerà la sera di sabato 26, prenderà parte anche il rettore della Chiesa Russa di Bari, Padre Viacheslav Bachin
