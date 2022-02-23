Secondo le prime indagini, l’incendio si sarebbe sviluppato a causo di uno scoppio di una caldaia. Nessuna conseguenza, fortunatamente per i residenti. Sul posto sono immediatamente giunti i Vigili del fuoco che hanno provveduto spegnere il rogo. Accertamenti in corso.
