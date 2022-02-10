E’ stato emesso il verdetto nei riguardi di un uomo 49enne accusato di aver molestato il figliastro in più occasioni e in una si era ripreso mentre abusava inviando il video ad altri utenti. L’uomo attualmente ai domiciliari, finì in carcere nel luglio del 2020. Riconosciuto il risarcimento del danno per 50mila euro.
The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.