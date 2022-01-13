Si crea sempre un vuoto sugli spalti, quando viene a mancare un tifoso acceso come Vittorio, noto per il fragore delle sue urla nel sostenere la squadra biancoverde e spesso (non proprio benevole) nel contestare animosamente le decisioni arbitrali. Un pensiero della tifoseria biancoverde va a Vittorio Carella, tifoso da sempre del suo Manduria che lo ricorderà sempre per la sua vivacità e simpatia (anche se talvolta fuori dalle rime). Riposa in pace Vittorio.
The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.