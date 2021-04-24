Il Taranto Footballclub 1927 comunica che gli esami diagnostici, ai quali si è sottoposto l’ attaccante esterno Luigi Falcone, hanno evidenziato la rottura subtotale del tendine d’Achille. Ricordiamo che il calciatore, a seguito di un contrasto di gioco nel corso della partita contro il Fasano, domenica scorsa 18 aprile, era stato costretto a lasciare il terreno di gioco.
The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.