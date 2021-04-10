Il Dipartimento Interregionale della LND ha comunicato, che a seguito della richiesta inoltrata dal Real Aversa, la gara valevole per la 25^ giornata di campionato di Serie D, girone H, in programma domani 11 Aprile 2021 è rinviata a data da destinarsi.
