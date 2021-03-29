La “Prevenzione” è alla Farmacia Cavaliere di San Pietro Vernotico, con l’unità mobile camper, per effettuare tamponi rapidi Covid-19. Nei giorni 29, 30 e 31 Marzo, dalle ore 9:00 alle 13:00 e dalle ore 16:00 alle 20:00 è possibile prenotare i test rapidi.
Il tutto è coordinato da operatori sanitari e personale medico.
The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.