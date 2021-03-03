Il Taranto F.C. 1927 comunica di aver trovato l’accordo con la punta centrale Gaston Corado. Classe 1989, argentino di Buenos Aires, Gaston è in Italia dal 2016. Ha vestito le maglie della Casertana, del Catanzaro, del Matera e della Virtus Francavilla in Serie C. Clodiense e Castrovillari le esperienze nel campionato di Serie D, girone I. All’attivo in questa stagione ha già 8 reti in 14 presenze.
