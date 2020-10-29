Lo ha annunciato il Presidente Michele Emiliano in diretta su SKY TG24:
“Una decisione sicuramente sofferta che ho dovuto prendere a causa dell’alto numero di contagi connesso alla riapertura delle scuole che abbiamo verificato in queste settimane. Numeri fuori scala che hanno mandato il tilt il contact tracing per l’altissimo numero dei contatti indiretti che i contagi scolastici hanno determinato“.
The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.