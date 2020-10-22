Il Taranto FC 1927 comunica che, un tesserato è risultato positivo al Covid-19. Per tale motivo ogni tipo di attività è sospesa per oggi. La Società ha quindi provveduto ad inoltrare alla Lega Nazionale Dilettanti la richiesta per il rinvio della gara di domenica 25 Ottobre 2020, contro il Casarano, valevole per la 5^ giornata di campionato di Serie D, girone H.
The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.