TARANTO – Mercoledì 25
settembre 2019, a partire dalle ore 00.20, e fino a termine esigenza, sarà
effettuata l’apertura ordinaria del Ponte Girevole per permettere l’ingresso in
Mar Piccolo di Nave Etna.
Per
l’eventuale passaggio in emergenza di
ambulanze, mezzi dei Vigili del Fuoco e
autopattuglie, il ponte potrà essere richiuso con un preavviso di almeno 30
minuti.
