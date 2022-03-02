Un incendio ha interessato una gru di recente installazione, nell’area portuale dello Stabilimento siderurgico di Taranto. L’incedio verificatosi nella tarda mattinata non avrebbe coinvolto persone, almeno per quanto comunicato dall’Acciaierie d’Italia è stato immediatamente posto sotto controllo. In corso ulteriori accertamenti.
