Camionista investito durante la protesta degli autotrasportatori contro il caro carburanti ad Altamura. Un camioncino è passato sulla corsia libera dagli autocarri ma il conducente ha continutuato la sua corsa investendo Saverio Marulli che ha sbattuto la testa. L’uomo, che in un primo momento si è rifiutato di andare in pronto soccorso è stato portato in ospedale per accertamenti. Il conducente del camion è stato bloccato pochi metri più avanti. Al momento non sono ancora intervenute le forze dell’ordine.”La nostra è una causa per tutta Italia” -spiegano i manifestanti.
