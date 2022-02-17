Una donna alta e bionda è ricercata nel comune di Acquaviva delle Fonti, avrebbe ipnotizzato e derubato una coppia di anziani in casa. Il sindaco Carlucci avverte con un post su facebook: “Invito i concittadini a prestare massima attenzione. Avvisate le persone più anziane e fragili di non aprire la porta ad estranei”.
