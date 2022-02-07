Il sinistro in tangenziale all’altezza dell’uscita Stanic. Traffico fortemente congestionato con code di alcuni chilometri. Le cause sono ancora da accertare, al momento non è ancora chiaro se ci siano altri mezzi coinvolti, le prime informazioni non risulterebbero feriti. . Sul posto, oltre alle forze dell’ordine anche gli operatori del 118.
The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.