Il 10eLotto fa sorridere la Puglia. Nel concorso del 1° febbraio, come riporta Agipronews, un giocatore di Bitonto, in provincia di Bari, ha centrato una vincita pari a 30 mila euro con un 8 Oro mentre a Squinzano, in provincia di Lecce, un fortunato giocatore, grazie a un 4 Doppio Oro, ha portato a caso 8 mila euro. L’ultimo concorso del 10eLotto ha distribuito 28,8 milioni di euro in tutta Italia, per un totale di oltre 329 milioni dall’inizio dell’anno.
