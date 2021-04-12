Le Iene proiettano sulla facciata della direzione di ArcelorMittal, il video messaggio di Ricky Tognazzi e Simona Izzo. Tutto ciò è accaduto questa notte, intorno alle due. I due registi chiedono chiarimenti sul licenziamento dell’operaio, dopo un suo post su Facebook.
