Un uomo di 57 anni è deceduto a Taranto. Lo stesso avrebbe ricevuto la somministrazione vaccinale due giorni fa. La notizia sarebbe stata confermata da ambienti ASL, entro cui l’uomo era molto conosciuto in quanto vi operava per conto di una nota ditta privata. Al momento non si conosce il nome del vaccino che sarebbe stato somministrato al cinquantasettenne.
